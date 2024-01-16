Visitor, 30, dies after fall from Kauai hiking trail

A 30-year-old visitor died Sunday after a fall from the Hanakapiai Falls Trail in Haena, according to Kauai County officials.

The Kauai Police Department has identified him as Matthew Wu, 30, of New York.

At about 11:45 a.m. Sunday, first responders received a report of a man falling from the trail by Hanakapiai Falls. He was reported to be about 30 feet below Hanakapiai Falls.

The Kauai Fire Department deployed its Air 1 helicopter and assisted with recovering the victim.

“The Kauai Police Department would like to extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Wu,” said Kennison Nagahisa, acting captain of KPD’s Investigative Services Bureau, in a statement.

An investigation is ongoing, and an autopsy is pending.

Volunteers with Life’s Bridges, a grief counseling service, and the Visitor Aloha Society of Kauai are assisting Wu’s family.

KPD reminds the public to use caution when hiking Kauai’s trails, especially during wet conditions. Parts of the Hanakapiai Falls Trail are very narrow, with a severe dropoff.

The trail to Hanakapiai Falls and beyond Hanakapiai is recommended for experienced hikers only, according to the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources.