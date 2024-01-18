comscore Boy, 7, seriously injured in Waipahu pedestrian collision | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Boy, 7, seriously injured in Waipahu pedestrian collision

  • Today
A 7-year-old boy suffered serious head injuries after being struck as a pedestrian by a vehicle this morning in Waipahu, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

EMS responded to a 911 call at about 7:25 a.m. on Hiapo Street and administered advanced medical treatment to the boy.

He was taken to a trauma hospital in serious condition.

No further information was available.

Looking Back

