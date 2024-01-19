Second phase of fire debris removal begins in Lahaina

Debris removal from residential properties in Lahaina began Tuesday, with the first property being cleared the next day on Fleming Road. The debris removal, following the Aug. 8 wildfires on Maui, came after months of coordinated reentry initiatives to return safe access to property owners and residents in each of the 83 residential zones across Lahaina’s five-mile impact area.

The debris removal is coordinated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Hawaii Emergency Management Agency, Maui County and other private contractors.

The milestone marks the start of Phase 2 of the debris removal mission, where debris is “sprayed with water and wrapped in thick industrial plastic” before it is transported to the Temporary Debris Storage site, according to a news release. As the debris is transported, Maui-based Native Hawaiian cultural advisors collaborate with debris removal teams to “monitor and provide guidance on cultural priorities.”

Hazardous household material and bulk asbestos material were removed by USACE during Phase 1 of the debris removal mission.

“The start of debris removal is a critical milestone in our progress, and an important step forward,” Mayor Richard Bissen said in the release. “As operations increase in the coming days, there will be teams conducting debris removal on multiple properties at the same time. Everyone is working hard on this cleanup process to help Lahaina residents and landowners return to their properties.”

More information on debris removal can be found at www.mauirecovers.org/debrisremoval.