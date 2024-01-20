Authorities search for missing Oahu work furlough inmate

The Hawaii Department of Public Safety is seeking the public’s help in locating an inmate who failed to report back to the Laumaka Work Furlough Center Friday.

Joshua D.K. Licke, 32, left Laumaka at 5 a.m. on a work furlough pass and was supposed to return at 6 p.m. Friday. State sheriffs were notified.

Licke is described as 5 feet, 9 inches and 175 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

He is serving time for felony criminal property damage, and now faces an additional escape charge once he is found.

Licke is a community custody inmate — the lowest classification status — in the work furlough program with pass privileges. Laumaka is a minimum-security work furlough center for community custody inmates who are actively seeking employment or community work.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or state sheriffs at 586-1352.