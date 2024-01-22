Letter: Urging return of Bright times for Hawaiian Air

After seeing that the government has blocked the merger of Spirit Airlines and Jet Blue, it doesn’t look very good for the merger of Hawaiian Airlines and Alaska Airlines. One reporter mentioned that the merger with Hawaiian and Alaska has a better chance because of the location; however, Aloha Airlines didn’t fair well.

So right now, Hawaiian Airlines needs all the luck that it can get until the government comes out with its decision on the merger of Hawaiian Air and Alaska Air. Here’s my suggestion: I strongly suggest that Hawaiian Airlines put “Sista” Teresa Bright back on the audio track. When she was on before, Hawaiian Airlines was flying High. As soon as Hawaiian took her off the audio, it started losing altitude, fast.

I really, really feel for the employees.

Albert Miral

Ewa Beach

