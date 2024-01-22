Honolulu police seek man in fatal shooting of bystander, 64, in Waianae

A 64-year-old innocent bystander was fatally shot in his own driveway late Saturday night after an argument between two groups led to gunfire.

Honolulu police said that at about 11 p.m. two groups started arguing inside a Waianae Longs store, and the argument continued in the parking lot.

The two groups got into their vehicles with one car following the other when a male passenger from the second vehicle “leaned out the car window and shot multiple rounds at the first group’s vehicle,” said Lt. Deena Thoemmes of the Hono­lulu Police Department’s homicide division.

One “stray bullet” struck a man standing nearby in his driveway, and he died at the scene, she said Sunday.

Thoemmes described the shooter as a man in his 20s, with black hair and last seen wearing a white shirt.

The assailant’s car was described as a silver or gray sedan. The two vehicles drove off on Farrington Highway toward Makaha on Farrington Highway, she said.

Thoemmes said witnesses described the weapon that was fired as being a “long-type gun, possibly a rifle.”

HPD is reviewing surveillance video from the area. “We have some (surveillance footage) and we want more,” she said.

An autopsy is scheduled for today, and the Honolulu Medical Examiner will release the victim’s identity, Thoemmes said.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services officials said paramedics responded to the area of Farrington Highway and Pokai Bay Street but that the victim was dead on arrival.

No arrests had been made as of Sunday, and detectives were “working diligently” on the investigation, Thoemmes said.

She added anyone with information on the crime should call 911 or Honolulu CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300. The public also can send anonymous web tips to honolulucrime­ stoppers.org or via the P3 Tips App.

A recent spate of shootings and stabbings in West Oahu has led community members and their representatives to call for a greater police presence in the area.