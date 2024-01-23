Girls basketball Top 10: ILH champion ‘Iolani cruising into playoffs

The road has been smooth as can be for the top-ranked ‘Iolani Raiders.

Coaches and media sent ballots in for a unanimous vote, giving ‘Iolani all 10 first-place votes in this week’s Star-Advertiser Girls Basketball Top 10.

The Raiders won all three ILH games last week, sandwiching a 46-30 victory over Punahou with 40-30 and 56-36 wins over Kamehameha. ‘Iolani clinched a state-tournament berth by sealing first place in the ILH regular season.

‘Iolani has one remaining game with Kamehameha on Wednesday, which will have no bearing on the standings and playoff seedings.

Konawaena leap-frogged Kamehameha and Campbell, moving up to No. 2 after an 81-2 win over Kealakehe. The Wildcats close regular-season play against Hilo on Wednesday.

No. 4 Campbell completed its OIA West schedule with a 10-0 mark and has an opening-round bye in the league’s Division I playoffs.

Senior guard Aliyah Bantolina has missed four games due to an ankle injury but is expected back for the playoffs.

The Lady Sabers will host the Roosevelt-Pearl City winner on Friday in a quarterfinal. The OIA’s D-I quarterfinal winners will secure automatic state-tourney berths. The league has six berths.

Waiakea remained at No. 5. The Warriors will host Kamehameha-Hawaii on Thursday. They need a Hilo win over Konawaena to have a chance at the top seed in the BIIF D-I playoffs.

Kamehameha-Hawaii moved up two notches to No. 8 in this week’s rankings. The Warriors have already clinched the top seed in the BIIF D-II playoffs. A win over Waiakea would give KSH a perfect regular-season record and unofficial overall champion bragging rights.

Kahuku crushed Moanalua 70-38 to finish 11-0 in the OIA East. The Lady Raiders will host the Leilehua-Kalani winner on Saturday in the quarterfinals.

Star-Advertiser Girls Basketball Top 10

Jan. 22, 2024

Rank School (1st) (Record) Pts LW

1. ‘Iolani (10) (21-3, 7-0 ILH) 100 1

> next: at No. 3 Kamehameha, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

2. Konawaena (18-4, 10-1 BIIF) 81 4

> next: vs. Hilo, Wednesday

3. Kamehameha (15-5, 2-3 ILH) 74 2

> next: vs. Punahou, Tuesday, 5 p.m.

> next: vs. No. 1 ‘Iolani, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

4. Campbell (15-4, 10-0 OIA) 69 3

> next: vs. Roosevelt-Pearl City winner, Friday, 6 p.m.

5. Waiakea (15-3, 10-1 BIIF) 67 5

> next: vs. No. 8 KS-Hawaii, Thursday

6. Kahuku (14-6, 11-0 OIA) 47 7

> next: vs. Leilehua-Kalani winner, Saturday, 6 p.m.

7. Maryknoll (19-3, 8-0 ILH D-II) 36 6

> next: vs. Hawaii Baptist, Tuesday

> next: at Mid-Pacific, Thursday

> next: vs. University, Saturday

8. KS-Hawaii (14-4, 11-0 BIIF) 35 10

> next: vs. Pahoa, Monday

> next: at No. 5 Waiakea, Thursday

9. Lahainaluna (10-5, 8-1 MIL) 20 9

> next: at Baldwin, Monday

> next: vs. King Kekaulike, Thursday

10. Moanalua (14-8, 10-1 OIA) 15 8

> next: vs. Mililani-Kaiser winner, Friday, 6 p.m.