PETA condemns Zuckerberg’s ‘cockamamie cattle project’ on Kauai

Animal rights group PETA has launched a national empathy campaign following Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg’s announcement that he started a cattle-raising operation on his Kauai property.

PETA was responding to a recent social media post by Zuckerberg saying he had started raising cattle for beef at Koolau Ranch on Kauai.

“My goal is to create some of the highest quality beef in the world,” wrote Zuckerberg in the Instagram post, sitting at a table with a plate of steak. “The cattle are wagyu and angus, and they’ll grow up eating macadamia meal and drinking beer that we grow and produce here on the ranch. We want the whole process to be local and vertically integrated.”

He shared that his daughters help plant the macadamia nut trees and take care of different animals at the ranch.

“Of all my projects, this is the most delicious,” he wrote.

PETA said in a news release that in response to the “cockamamie cattle project,” it was rolling out its “Every Animal is Someone” campaign to draw attention to the fact that humans “are just one animal among many.”

PETA also said it was sending Zuckerberg an empathy kit, plus a letter asking him to see cows as “individuals who mourn the deaths of their loved ones and devoted mothers who form deep bonds with their calves,” and encouraging him to send the cows to a sanctuary instead.

“The world is in urgent need of more empathy, and that begins with seeing the individual, understanding that we’re all animals, and realizing that every animal is someone, with each one of us deserving of respect,” said PETA President Ingrid Newkirk in a news release. “In 2024, PETA is calling on everyone, including billionaires who often feel everything and everyone exists for their use, to help build a more compassionate world for all.”