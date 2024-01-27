6 injured when American Airlines jet makes hard landing at Kahului Airport

The Department of Transportation confirmed that an American Airlines flight made a hard landing this afternoon at Kahului Airport.

DOT spokesman Russell Pang said dispatch was contacted at 2:21 p.m.

The Maui Police Department spokeswoman Alana Pico said medics responded to a central dispatch call at 2:21 p.m.

Medics transported six individuals in stable condition to a hospital.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser has sent an inquiry to American Airlines for further details.