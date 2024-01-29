Candidates began ballot process Thursday

Candidates for this year’s Primary and General elections can begin the process to have their names on the ballot starting Thursday.

Candidates must obtain a nomination paper and signatures from registered voters in their district ahead of the June 4 deadline to turn in their paperwork.

They also have the option of including a photo and statement of no more than 150 word for a new digital voter information guide, which is scheduled to be available at elections.hawaii.gov ahead of the Aug. 10 Primary Election.

The General Election is scheduled for Nov. 5.

Ballots are expected to arrive by mail 18 days before each election. Voters are encouraged to confirm their voter registration to ensure their ballot is delivered to the proper address.

For official election and voting information, including becoming a candidate and voter registration, visit elections.hawaii.gov or call (808) 453-VOTE (8683).