comscore Man, 29, indicted in Ala Moana chemical attack | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Man, 29, indicted in Ala Moana chemical attack

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 2:11 pm
An Oahu grand jury indicted Sebastian Mahkwan, 29, this morning for second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault in the Jan. 23 chemical attack on a 25-year-old woman while she was walking on a sidewalk near Ala Moana Center.

He is being held without bail at the Oahu Community Correctional Center.

If convicted, Mahkwan faces a mandatory life sentence with the possibility of parole for attempted murder, and 10 years in prison for the first-degree assault, which is a Class B felony.

The victim suffered critical, life-threatening injuries, burns to much of her face, body, legs, feet, mouth, throat, a collapsed lung and disfigurement requiring skin grafts to repair.

The victim, a Mandarin language teacher from China on an exchange program, had been teaching at Maryknoll School.

“We intend to hold the defendant accountable for this unprovoked attack,” said Honolulu Prosecutor Steve Alm in a news release. “Anyone simply walking in a public place has the right to feel safe. Mr. Mahkwan is accused of violating the right and critically injuring an innocent person.

“Thankfully, police made a swift arrest giving us the opportunity to prosecute to the fullest extent of the law.”

