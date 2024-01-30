A flavorful broccoli pasta with a crunch

The trick to creating deeply browned, pan-seared broccoli involves two things: high heat and no touching. Allowing your florets and stems to sear in an even layer, undisturbed, gives them time to blister without cooking all the way through so they retain some crunch. While many pasta sauces are finished with starchy pasta water, this one isn’t, since the hot water would strip the broccoli of that color and crunch you worked so hard to achieve. Instead, toss the cooked pasta in the skillet with the broccoli, walnuts and cheese. A drizzle of olive oil and a squeeze of lemon will provide any additional moisture you need.

BLISTERED BROCCOLI PASTA WITH WALNUTS, PECORINO AND MINT

Ingredients:

* Kosher salt and black pepper

* 12 ounces riccioli, fusilli or other short pasta

* 1/2 cup olive oil, plus more for drizzling

* 1/2 cup walnuts or pecans, chopped

* 1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon red-pepper flakes (optional)

* 1 bunch broccoli or cauliflower (about 1 1/2 pounds untrimmed), florets roughly chopped and stalks peeled and sliced 1/4-inch thick

* 1 lemon, zested (about 1 teaspoon) then quartered

* 1/2 cup grated Pecorino Romano or Parmesan, plus more for serving

* 1 cup packed fresh mint leaves or parsley leaves

Directions:

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the pasta and cook according to package instructions until al dente.

Meanwhile, heat the oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add the walnuts and red-pepper flakes, if using, and cook, stirring, until golden and fragrant, about 1 minute. Using a slotted spoon, transfer walnuts and red-pepper flakes to a small bowl. Season walnuts with a little salt and pepper.

Add the broccoli to the skillet and toss to coat in the oil. Shake the skillet so broccoli settles in an even layer. Cook, undisturbed, 2 minutes. Toss and shake to arrange in an even layer again and cook, undisturbed, another 2 to 3 minutes; season with salt and pepper and remove from heat.

Drain pasta and add to the skillet along with the lemon zest, cheese, toasted wal nuts and half the mint; toss to combine. Divide among plates or bowls and top with remaining mint, more cheese and a drizzle of olive oil. Serve with lemon wedges, squeezing juice on top, if desired.

Total time: 15 minutes, serves 4.