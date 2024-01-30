UH’s Rosenthal wins Big West weekly honor

Hawaii’s Tread Rosenthal was named the Big West Freshman of the Week on Monday for the second time in his young career.

The 6-foot-8 setter from Manhattan Beach, Calif., averaged 9.82 assists per set during Hawaii’s 3-0 road trip to Indiana this past week.

Rosenthal had a career-high 10 digs in Hawaii’s four-set win over Purdue Fort Wayne on Thursday and then guided UH to a .487 hitting percentage in a sweep on Friday.

He finished the weekend with 38 assists, five digs and two of Hawaii’s nine aces in a four-set win over No. 15 Ball State on Sunday.

Hawaii leads the Big West and is third in the country in hitting percentage at .371.

The Rainbow Warriors jumped a spot to No. 3 in this week’s AVCA/NVA National Collegiate Men’s Volleyball Poll. Fellow Big West member Long Beach State took over the No. 1 spot and Grand Canyon jumped from No. 5 to No. 2.

Hawaii has at least one match scheduled against five of the other seven teams that make up the top eight in the poll.