Ocean Safety rescues unresponsive swimmer off Waikiki

Honolulu Ocean Safety personnel responded to an unresponsive male swimmer off of Waikiki Beach Wednesday afternoon.

Personnel responded to the call that came in just before 3:45 p.m., according to a Honolulu Emergency Services Department email. The man, who is believed to be in his 80s, was reportedly swimming approximately 150 yards offshore when bystanders “noticed him in trouble.”

Ocean Safety lifeguards paddled out on rescue boards, bringing the man to shore, where they performed CPR on the man. Emergency Medical Services responded, taking over with advanced life support. The man was taken to an emergency room in critical condition.