Letter: Appalling for state to fight climate crusaders

We are appalled that the Green administration is choosing to fight our youth climate leaders who have been forced to file a legal case to protect their constitutional rights “to live healthful lives in Hawaii now and into the future.” Gov. Josh Green is proposing an outrageous $2.25 million on top of the $1 million already spent on aggressive attorneys from the continent to fight our kids — instead of using the money to work with Hawaii youth and University of Hawaii scientists to develop a plan to decarbonize Hawaii’s economy (“Firm fighting climate lawsuit accused of aggressive tactics,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 11).

We don’t want our children and grandchildren to inherit an unlivable planet. Hawaii became the first state to declare a climate emergency. Now our lawmakers and Hawaii Department of Transportation must act on it. We plan to do everything we can to ensure that climate action is taken.

Jan Pappas and Ronald Yasuda

Aiea

