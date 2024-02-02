Pahoa man killed after speeding car crashed in Hilo

A 30-year-old Pahoa man died after the speeding car he was driving crashed late Thursday on Daniel K. Inouye Highway in Hilo, Hawaii island police said.

Officers responding to the 11:10 p.m. crash determined that a 2003 Toyota sedan traveling east toward Hilo “was overtaking a vehicle at a high rate of speed between the 18- and 19-mile marker, when it lost control on the wet roadway while negotiating a curve, crossing into the west-bound shoulder, and rolling over several times,” a police report said.

The driver was ejected from the car and found unresponsive at the scene. He was transported to Hilo Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 2:41 a.m. today, according to police.

He was not wearing his seat belt. His identity was withheld pending positive identification and notification of next of kin, police said.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

His passenger, a 26-year-old man from Keaau, was transported to Hilo Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries and was listed in stable condition.

Police said they believe speed was a factor in the crash.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash should contact Officer Jerome Duarte at (808) 961-2339 or at Jerome.Duarte@hawaiicounty.gov. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.

This was the fourth traffic fatality of 2024, compared with two fatalities at this same time last year.