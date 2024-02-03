Honolulu firefighters extinguish Kaimuki house fire

Honolulu firefighters extinguished a building fire in Kaimuki early Saturday morning.

The Honolulu Fire Department said it received 911 calls at 4:38 a.m. about a fire on 15th Avenue between Maunaloa and Kilauea avenues. HFD said in a news release that 911 callers reported “alarms were ringing and they could smell and see smoke from the front house.”

HFD responded with 10 units and 39 firefighters, with the first unit arriving at 4:43 a.m. They saw smoke coming from the front and flames from the side of a single-story home.

Firefighters began dousing the flames at 4:46 a.m., battling the blaze from outside and inside the home. They had the fire under control at 4:52 a.m. and extinguished at 5:08 a.m.

No one was in the building at the time of the fire, HFD said.

A fire investigator will work on determining the origin and cause of the fire, and an estimate for damage.