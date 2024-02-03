comscore Pac-Five, Kamehameha-Hawaii will play for D-II title | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Pac-Five, Kamehameha-Hawaii will play for D-II title

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:11 am
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
  • ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Pac-Five’s Solala Nasu kicks the ball during a game in 2022.

    ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Pac-Five’s Solala Nasu kicks the ball during a game in 2022.

The Pac-Five Wolfpack got an early goal from Ashlyn Dowda-Gates (9:00) and two more later from Solala Nasu (22:00, 59:00) to defeat the top-seeded Kauai Red Raiders 3-0 in the Motiv8 Foundation/HHSAA Girls Division II State Soccer Championships on Friday at the Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex main stadium.

The two-time defending Division II state champion Wolfpack will face Kamehameha-Hawaii at 5 p.m. today at the stadium.

The second-seeded Warriors got a first-half goal from Callie Chong (28:00) and made it stand up in defeating the Kapaa Warriors 1-0 at the main stadium.

Kamehameha-Hawaii will attempt to win its first state Division II title since it earned its first crown in 2008. Pac-Five will be attempting to win its sixth D-II title.

Semifinals

Kamehameha-Hawaii 1, Kapaa 0

Goal-Scorers—KSH: Callie Chong.

Pac-Five 3, Kauai 0

Goal-Scorers—P5: Solala Nasu 2, Ashlyn Dowda-Gates.

5th-Place Semifinals

Hawaii Prep 4, Leilehua 3

Goal-Scorers— Leil Zoe Maikai 2, Alexyz Nakamoto. HPA: Madie Buczyna 2, Nina Cipriano, Mixtli Lindsey-Robles.

Kalani 2, Waimea 1

Goal-Scorers— Waim: Kendra Knapp. Kaln: Kai’ulani Nishigaya 2

Hawaii Prep World

Hawaii Prep World

For high school sports record books, visit hawaiiprepworld.com.
Looking Back

