Pac-Five, Kamehameha-Hawaii will play for D-II title

The Pac-Five Wolfpack got an early goal from Ashlyn Dowda-Gates (9:00) and two more later from Solala Nasu (22:00, 59:00) to defeat the top-seeded Kauai Red Raiders 3-0 in the Motiv8 Foundation/HHSAA Girls Division II State Soccer Championships on Friday at the Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex main stadium.
The two-time defending Division II state champion Wolfpack will face Kamehameha-Hawaii at 5 p.m. today at the stadium.
The second-seeded Warriors got a first-half goal from Callie Chong (28:00) and made it stand up in defeating the Kapaa Warriors 1-0 at the main stadium.
Kamehameha-Hawaii will attempt to win its first state Division II title since it earned its first crown in 2008. Pac-Five will be attempting to win its sixth D-II title.
