High surf advisory remains for east shores today

A high surf advisory remains in place for the east-facing shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui, and Hawaii island through 6 p.m. today.

The National Weather Service says “a mix of large, easterly wind waves and diminishing north-northeast and northwest swells” has decreased below advisory levels for north and west shores. The advisory for those shores has been canceled.

Surf heights, however, will continue to reach advisory levels along east-facing shores through this afternoon due to continued strong, easterly winds.

Surf is expected to reach 7 to 10 feet along east-facing shores, bringing strong, breaking waves and currents that will make swimming dangerous.

“Heed all advice from ocean safety officials,” said NWS. “When in doubt, don’t go out.”

Forecasters expect “breezy to windy easterly tradewinds” to gradually ease over the next few days. The winds transition from “gentle to locally breezy” starting Thursday into the weekend.