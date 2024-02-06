Surfer, 25, in critical condition after rescue at Pipeline

Honolulu lifeguards on Monday evening helped resuscitate a 25-year-old surfer at Pipeline on Oahu’s North Shore.
Honolulu Ocean Safety received a 911 call just after 6:30 p.m. for a man who was found unresponsive in the ocean.
At the time, the lifeguard tower at Ehukai Beach had just closed, but lifeguards were still in the parking lot when beachgoers alerted them of the incident.
Surfers helped bring the man close to shore, and with the help of lifeguards, brought him up onto the sand to start CPR. After several cycles of CPR, according to Ocean Safety, the man regained a pulse.
Honolulu Emergency Medical Services and the Honolulu Fire Department also responded.
EMS took over with advanced life-saving treatment and transported the man to the hospital in critical condition.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.