Canadian man facing 5 murder charges in family deaths | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Canadian man facing 5 murder charges in family deaths

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
    Forensic investigators work at the scene of an ongoing investigation regarding five deaths in southern Manitoba, in Carman, Manitoba. A Canadian man has been charged with five counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of his wife, three young children and a 17-year-old female relative, authorities said Monday.

CARMAN, Manitoba >> A Canadian man has been charged with five counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of his wife, three young children and a 17-year-old female relative, authorities said today.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police Insp. Tim Arseneault said Ryan Howard Manoakeesick, 29, has been charged and said the dead are the suspect’s 30-year-old wife, the couple’s 6-year-old daughter, 4-year-old son and 2-month-old daughter, as well as the wife’s 17-year-old niece.

The five died Sunday at multiple crime scenes in and around the town of Carman, 85 kilometers (53 miles) southwest of Winnipeg.

Police responded to a hit-and-run and found the woman lying dead in a ditch on Sunday morning.

More than two hours later and 70 kilometers (44 miles) to the north, officers were called to a report of a burning vehicle and found the children outside the car.

The children were pronounced dead at the scene and police took Manoakeesick of Carman into custody while the body of the teen girl was found later at a home in Carman.

