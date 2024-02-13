Man, 39, in serious condition after Kapolei car crash

A 39-year-old man is in serious condition after crashing his car in Kapolei Monday night, requiring the Jaws of Life to extricate him from the wreck, according to first responders.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at 10:05 p.m. Monday for a collision near the intersection of Fort Barrette Road and Kapolei Parkway. Four units with 14 personnel responded.

Firefighters de-energized and stabilized the vehicle with hydraulic rescue tools to extricate the man from the car, then transferred him to the care of Honolulu Emergency Medical Services at about 10:30 a.m.

EMS took the man to the hospital in serious condition.

No other vehicle was reported to be involved in this collision. No other injuries were reported. No further information was provided.