comscore Man, 39, in serious condition after Kapolei car crash | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Man, 39, in serious condition after Kapolei car crash

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

A 39-year-old man is in serious condition after crashing his car in Kapolei Monday night, requiring the Jaws of Life to extricate him from the wreck, according to first responders.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at 10:05 p.m. Monday for a collision near the intersection of Fort Barrette Road and Kapolei Parkway. Four units with 14 personnel responded.

Firefighters de-energized and stabilized the vehicle with hydraulic rescue tools to extricate the man from the car, then transferred him to the care of Honolulu Emergency Medical Services at about 10:30 a.m.

EMS took the man to the hospital in serious condition.

No other vehicle was reported to be involved in this collision. No other injuries were reported. No further information was provided.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Pearl Jam announces new album, world tour, single

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up