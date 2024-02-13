Unaccounted for Lahaina man, 76, identified as the 101st fire victim

Maui police today released the name of a Lahaina resident who had been reported missing as among the 101 confirmed Aug. 8 wildfire fatalities.

Paul Kasprzycki, 76, was identified as the latest victim after his family was notified. He had been on a list of 388 people unaccounted for after the Lahaina wildfire disaster.

The Cold Case Detail with “highly experienced” investigators from the Morgue Identification Notification Task Force is continuing to investigate the remaining cases. Officials said they are “diligently” reinvestigating all available evidence.

The group on Feb. 9 worked to narrow down the potential last known locations of those who remain unaccounted for and found Kasprzycki.

“Throughout this event, MPD and assisting partners have been working tirelessly to ensure that proper protocols are followed while notifying the families of the victims involved. Our priority is to handle this situation with the utmost sensitivity and respect for those who are grieving,” according to a statement.

Click here to view a list of individuals who have been confirmed dead by authorities as a result of the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfire in Lahaina.