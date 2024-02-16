Editorial | Letters Letter: More police needed along Ala Wai Boulevard Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! I am speaking out about the increase of drug activity on Ala Wai Boulevard as of late. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. I am speaking out about the increase of drug activity on Ala Wai Boulevard as of late. I am an ex-drug user who fell into the easy escape from a reality that was too much to bear without proper guidance from a professional. It is all too easy to ask for what you want and — bam! — you can have it. You can literally walk down the Ala Wai and see people who are high and looking for trouble. I wish we could have a greater police presence on the walkway. After working so hard to recover, it’s sad that all it would take is one moment of weakness to lose it all again. I am very aware that my recovery is up to me, but they say if you need help to ask for it. So that’s what I am doing — asking for help from the police. Daniel Spangle Waikiki EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Waipio soccer field’s sad state bodes ill for city