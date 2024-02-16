Letter: More police needed along Ala Wai Boulevard

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I am speaking out about the increase of drug activity on Ala Wai Boulevard as of late. Read more

I am speaking out about the increase of drug activity on Ala Wai Boulevard as of late.

I am an ex-drug user who fell into the easy escape from a reality that was too much to bear without proper guidance from a professional. It is all too easy to ask for what you want and — bam! — you can have it. You can literally walk down the Ala Wai and see people who are high and looking for trouble. I wish we could have a greater police presence on the walkway.

After working so hard to recover, it’s sad that all it would take is one moment of weakness to lose it all again.

I am very aware that my recovery is up to me, but they say if you need help to ask for it. So that’s what I am doing — asking for help from the police.

Daniel Spangle

Waikiki

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter