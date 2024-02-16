Rainbows begin campaign with tough task in Ole Miss

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

As Hawaii’s head baseball coach, Rich Hill’s sub-titles are scout, strategist, organizer, travel agent, recruiter, psychologist, yoga promoter and “RPI-ologist.”

In setting up 2022 national champion Ole Miss as this weekend’s season-opening opponent, Hill considered the drawing power to Les Murakami Stadium, the boost to the RPI rating, and the considerations generated if the Rainbow Warriors need references for a postseason berth.

But most of all, Hill admitted, “the bottom line is it’s more fun to play against these kind of guys.”

During Hill’s first two UH seasons, the ’Bows played in tournaments in San Diego and Minnesota. But Hill’s new goal is to play all pre-league games at Murakami Stadium. While there are extra RPI points for road victories, playing a traditionally strong team anywhere adds value. In addition to Ole Miss, the ’Bows also host North Carolina State and Rice in non-conference games this year.

“You have to schedule a certain way,” Hill said, and “really, the only way to do it now is to schedule the best.”

Hill has assembled a full-time staff of former Division I head coaches: pitching coach Keith Zuniga and assistant coaches Dave Nakama and Lindsay Meggs.

Most recently, Zuniga was New Mexico State’s interim head coach. Zuniga has incorporated traditional teaching methods with analytical technology that provides in-game data.

Hill coaxed Meggs, his friend from middle school, out of retirement to work for the ’Bows this season. Hill has said it is a “clinic” every day with Meggs.

Hill has formed a deep and competitive roster. Last season under pitching coach Mathew Troupe, who now is with Loyola Marymount, the ’Bows relied heavily on six pitchers. The ’Bows will have more pitching options this season.

Left-hander Harrison Bodendorf, who exceled in a swing role last season, has been tabbed as tonight’s starter. Last year, Bodendorf pitched twice in a series six times. He succeeds Harry Gustin, who was drafted by the San Diego Padres, as the Friday night starter.

Randy Abshier will start in the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader. Alex Giroux, Itsuko Takemoto and Cory Ronan, who redshirted last season because of a hamstring injury, are among the considerations to start in the second game.

Connor Harrison is a back-end pitcher who can pitch more than once in a series. Harrison has worked on honing a slider to complement his fastball, changeup and curveball.

Of several two-way players, it appears Takemoto will focus mostly on pitching this season. Ben Zeigler-Namoa probably will be used in left field or at first base. Nainoa Cardinez made the transition from catcher to pitcher during summer ball. Hill indicated that if needed, Cardinez would be available to catch or pinch-hit.

Infielder Elijah Ickes, who led Kamehameha to the state championship, has impressed in spring training. Ickes, who was selected by the Texas Rangers last summer, decided to honor his commitment to UH.

Catcher Austin Machado, who transferred from St. John’s, hit a home run in the game against the alumni three weeks ago. Jake Tsukada, a Punahou graduate who transferred from Portland, is in the mix as a middle infielder.

Kyson Donahue, who struggled at the end of last season, regained his groove in the Cape Cod League last summer. Donahue shortened his swing and went with a slightly heavier bat. “He can be very streaky,” Hill said. “As he’s gotten older, that gap has shrunk. He’s become more consistent.”

Donahue can play both corner spots in the infield and outfield.