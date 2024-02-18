Honolulu firefighters extinguish building fire in Kalihi

Honolulu firefighters extinguished a two-story building fire in Kalihi on Saturday.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at 4:47 p.m. for a residential fire in the 2400 block of Makanani Drive and sent 10 units staffed with approximately 39 personnel.

The first unit arrived on the scene seven minutes later to discover smoke and flames emanating from the residence.

Firefighters brought the fire under control at 5:01 p.m. and extinguished it 23 minutes later. No injuries were reported.

HFD is investigating the fire’s origin, cause and damage estimates.