comscore Honolulu firefighters extinguish building fire in Kalihi | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Honolulu firefighters extinguish building fire in Kalihi

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

Honolulu firefighters extinguished a two-story building fire in Kalihi on Saturday.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at 4:47 p.m. for a residential fire in the 2400 block of Makanani Drive and sent 10 units staffed with approximately 39 personnel.

The first unit arrived on the scene seven minutes later to discover smoke and flames emanating from the residence.

Firefighters brought the fire under control at 5:01 p.m. and extinguished it 23 minutes later. No injuries were reported.

HFD is investigating the fire’s origin, cause and damage estimates.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
China ramp up sea patrols near Taiwan after 2 fishermen die

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up