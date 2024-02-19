Vital Statistics: Feb. 9-15, 2024

Marriage licenses and birth certificates
Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.
MARRIAGES
Filed on Oahu, Feb. 9-15
>> Mandy Rae Adam and Craig James Pittinger
>> Maria Jose Alcala Lopez and Israel Sanchez Flores
>> Hannah Clarisse De Leon Alfonso and Marquell Marmon Jones
>> Macy Lynn Kahikulani Bailey and Timothy Lee Lawson Jr.
>> Dennis Ryan Bauman Jr. and Kendra Rochelle Hewitt
>> Jeffrey Lamont Block and Donna Maria Parks
>> James Arthur Budd and Marie Dioice Gem Trinidad Tiu
>> Veronica Patricia Bylicki and Jesus Alberto Esparza-Lozano
>> Albert Delgado and Kathia Yara Alves Ferreira
>> Matthew Nowlen Gebhard and Amy Danielle Smith Wiech
>> Viktoria Gyorgy and Albert Balazs Smid
>> Tsz Hei Ho and Tsz Ching Tse
>> Reed Austin Johnson and Pi‘ikea McKenna Finnegan
>> Amanda Angel Kamp and Stacey Noelani Spirz
>> Justin Jesse Krizmanic and Kerstyn Jade Dance
>> Tanner Dylan Langan and Alexandra Jenny Lafferty
>> Mengjie Lei and Andrew Jacob Desjarlais
>> Jacqueline Lewis and Ronald DeWayne Powers
>> Carina Baptista Lomuljo and Serevi Malele Wong
>> Tafili Benton Luamanu Jr. and Keziah Charity Barksdale
>> Mindy Margaret Roma Mann and Shaun Edward Browning
>> Anissa Arriola Martinez and Roberto Lopez Verdugo
>> Cory Hideo Matsumiya and Kelsey Olsen Lew
>> Tanya Leialoha Padilla and Garland Gilbert Brister III
>> Jackson Poscablo and Lauren Anne Sumida
>> Juan Manuel Ramirez Lopez and Frances Victoria Taylor
>> Kimberleigh Kanoe Uluwehi‘akeki‘ilani Robinson and Denny Kazuo Kuratsu
>> Justin Yoichi Sakai and Niki Ka-Van Wong
>> Cheryl Ann Ululani Santiago and Bryson Edwardo Kaulukukui Tsuchiyama
>> Pierre Savard and Mary Elizabeth LaPorte
>> Yang Shi and Yucong Wang
>> Elisa Katariina Suokko and Mehdi Hamel
>> Kalei Mika Sur and Westin Satoshi Saito
>> Shari Kimiko Tanaka and Cornell Cristobal Munalem Jr.
>> Debbie Ngocdep Thach and Arthur Edward Moana Middenway
>> Bartolomeo Tinello and Melania Tanicala Layugan
>> Alejandro Ruben Torres and Mayra Yesenia Castro
>> Aaron Emmanuel Trejo and Janet Vargas-Fernandez
>> Guy Kiyoshi Watarai and Hyun Mi Moon
>> Austin James Wiedenbeck and Makayla Shantel Rose Nickless
>> Michael Joseph Wistock and Shannon Christine Dodge
BIRTHS
Filed on Oahu, Feb. 9-15
>> Isla Ren Kehaulani Armstrong
>> Madelyn Luana Barry
>> Avery Hope Ulit Bello
>> Summer Aurora Brown
>> Alexander Balint Budda
>> Leon David Burk
>> Daimond-Rose Leimomilani-Hokuhouilokookalani Burrows
>> Henley Kahokuho‘ikeokalani Lopaka Chang
>> Rayna Seoah Choi
>> Dean Hilina‘i Craig
>> Allyson Kai Crosson
>> Ambrose Mo‘i Ikaikamana o kahekili Dela Cruz
>> Kula‘ioka‘ena Henny Devincent
>> Nikolaos Kazuyasu Dorios
>> Aria Alana Fair
>> Perseus Amisone Kahikinakahikukoa‘ikaika‘onalani Feleti
>> Kemio Teukava Makamo‘ui-kuo-Langa-Hake Finau
>> Ellie McKenzie Konami KeLikokukamaehuikawaiola Grilho
>> Violeta Isabella Guillen
>> Beau Kekaiko‘oikamaluokeka‘apeha Gene Harvest-Silva
>> Anya Kanoehoomaluikapuaanela Ichiki
>> Rowan Lenore Itkowsky
>> Apagi Katchy James Alden Jackson
>> Alithea Ilona Dawn Juckett
>> Naleia Kaleilehua Kealoha Kahoopii
>> Gabriel Keoho Kalawa
>> Selena Kahale Kaniaupio
>> Aylani Rachel Kaulia
>> Silas-Eryx Kanetatsu Keaweoluna Keohuloa
>> Daphne Margaret Knox
>> U‘ilani‘lehua Iolana Knox
>> Phillip Samuel Krylov
>> Lucy Jane Alena Lawrence
>> Izekiel Alejandro Midwin
>> Mahealani Brytly Miller
>> Judah Tautuafaamaonimolealii Kanawaliwali Milovale
>> Daniel Alejandro Moreno
>> Arlo Zayn Balisacan Nguyen
>> Jhene Rae Nguyen-Savea
>> Enoch Torao Zakimi Nishihara
>> Queen Cassadee Dayuta Noble
>> Adonis Xavier Obina
>> Kaula Akea Opunui
>> Marcus Ryu Osedo
>> Colette Debbie Peach
>> Stone Riot Kamakanakamealiionaleolani Mariano Sandobal
>> ‘Ilaisa’ane Palematagofieilelagi Scanlan
>> Brandon Pomaika‘i Tedtaotao Shibao Jr.
>> Lyric Lilinoe Silva
>> Cameron Gallett Smith
>> Henri Elias Snyder
>> Kendall Aurora Aquino Sta Ana
>> Lucas Salvatore Summers
>> Sage Kei Takara
>> Harper Mikoto Takashi-Miwa
>> Wesley Jones Taloumis
>> Jaisten La‘iku‘opalehua Townes-Twining
>> Nora Wang
>> Andrea Sophia Wells
>> Jet Koa Wittig
