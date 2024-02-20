Waipio townhome fire displaces 2

Two people have been displaced after a fire Monday evening destroyed a two-story townhome in Waipio.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at 5:16 p.m. for a fire at 94-098 Manawa Place. Seven units with about 23 personnel responded, with the first on scene in six minutes.

Firefighters who first arrived found smoke emanating from the townhome’s first floor.

After an offensive fire attack, HFD brought the fire under control at 5:27 p.m. and extinguished it at 5:37 p.m.

No injuries were reported. The American Red Cross assisted the two individuals displaced from their home.

HFD is investigating the fire’s origin and cause, along with estimated damages.