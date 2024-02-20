comscore Waipio townhome fire displaces 2 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Waipio townhome fire displaces 2

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

Two people have been displaced after a fire Monday evening destroyed a two-story townhome in Waipio.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at 5:16 p.m. for a fire at 94-098 Manawa Place. Seven units with about 23 personnel responded, with the first on scene in six minutes.

Firefighters who first arrived found smoke emanating from the townhome’s first floor.

After an offensive fire attack, HFD brought the fire under control at 5:27 p.m. and extinguished it at 5:37 p.m.

No injuries were reported. The American Red Cross assisted the two individuals displaced from their home.

HFD is investigating the fire’s origin and cause, along with estimated damages.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Outback Steakhouse shutters 3 locations, pulls out of Hawaii

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up