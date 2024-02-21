HFD rescues hiker, 31, injured at Koko Crater Stairs

Honolulu firefighters this morning rescued a woman who was injured while hiking Koko Crater Stairs.
The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at about 10:15 a.m. and responded with four confirmed units.
Firefighters were able to reach the woman to conduct a medical assessment and then packaged her to be airlifted to a nearby landing zone, where care was transferred to Honolulu Emergency Services at about 11 a.m.
EMS said the hiker suffered from a head laceration and transported the woman, estimated at 31 years old, to the hospital emergency room in stable condition.
