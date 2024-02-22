No emergency after outdoor siren sounds off near Waimalu Elementary

Hawaii Emergency Management Agency reports there is no emergency in Aiea after a “runaway” outdoor warning siren was sounding off near Waimalu Elementary School.
The siren was disabled after it was reportedly tampered with, according to HI-EMA in a tweet.
Technicians are investigating the system.
No other details were immediately available.
