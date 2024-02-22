comscore No emergency after outdoor siren sounds off near Waimalu Elementary | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

No emergency after outdoor siren sounds off near Waimalu Elementary

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 10:53 am
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

Hawaii Emergency Management Agency reports there is no emergency in Aiea after a “runaway” outdoor warning siren was sounding off near Waimalu Elementary School.

The siren was disabled after it was reportedly tampered with, according to HI-EMA in a tweet.

Technicians are investigating the system.

No other details were immediately available.

Comments (1)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Alleged Japan crime boss faces nuclear trafficking charges

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up