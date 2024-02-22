Ukraine supporters gather at Hawaii state Capitol

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
At top, Peter Smith and Alina Shabanova held hands and a Ukrainian flag during Wednesday’s rally at the state Capitol on the second anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine by Russia. The gathering was sponsored by state Rep. Terez Amato.
Above, Hawaii Ukrainians stood for a group photo during the rally.
Lidia Golosovskaia cheered during Wednesday’s rally at the state Capitol rotunda.