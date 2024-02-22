comscore Ukraine supporters gather at Hawaii state Capitol | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Ukraine supporters gather at Hawaii state Capitol

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:20 a.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM At top, Peter Smith and Alina Shabanova held hands and a Ukrainian flag during Wednesday’s rally at the state Capitol on the second anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine by Russia. The gathering was sponsored by state Rep. Terez Amato.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, Hawaii Ukrainians stood for a group photo during the rally.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Lidia Golosovskaia cheered during Wednesday’s rally at the state Capitol rotunda.

A group of about 50 gathered Wednesday at the state Capitol to commemorate the second anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine with a strong message: Stand with Ukraine. Read more

