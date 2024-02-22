comscore Hawaii men’s volleyball sweeps Missouri S&T | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii men’s volleyball sweeps Missouri S&T

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii’s Guilherme Voss was on the hunt for a kill against Missouri S&T’s Tyler Johnwick.

    Hawaii's Guilherme Voss was on the hunt for a kill against Missouri S&T's Tyler Johnwick.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii;s Tread Rosenthal, left, Kurt Nusterer and Chaz Galloway put up a block against Missouri S&T’s Ryan Sword.

    Hawaii;s Tread Rosenthal, left, Kurt Nusterer and Chaz Galloway put up a block against Missouri S&T's Ryan Sword.

Senior Alaka‘i Todd put down a match-high 15 kills in 21 swings and the No. 3-ranked Hawaii men’s volleyball team came back from a 13-day break between matches to crush Missouri S&T 25-12, 25-12, 25-20 tonight.

A SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center crowd of 3,418 watched the Rainbow Warriors (11-1) win their 10th straight match and 61st in a row at home against an unranked opponent.

Keoni Thiim added nine kills, including a thunderous smash to end the match, and Chaz Galloway added seven kills in 10 swings in the first two sets.

Freshman setter Tread Rosenthal had a match-high 19 assists and was in on four blocks before giving way to graduate senior Kevin Kauling to start the third set.

Hawaii went to its bench to start the third set with freshmen Louis Sakanoko and Alex Parks in the game.

The Miners led as late as 18-17 before Hawaii rallied with eight of the final 10 points.

Aaron Sallade had six kills to lead the Miners (8-7), who hit .053 for the match.

The two teams will play again on Friday night at 7.

