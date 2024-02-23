comscore Saint Louis in semis with rout of Nanakuli | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Saint Louis in semis with rout of Nanakuli

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:01 a.m.
  • ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Pupu Sepulona unleashed a 3-pointer.

  • ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Saint Louis’ Keanu Meacham drove down the court as Nanakuli’s Ezekiel Donnell defended on Thursday.

Pupu Sepulona scored 14 points and Shancin Revuelto tallied 13 as top-seeded Saint Louis overwhelmed Nanakuli 60-29 on Thursday night at Hemmeter Fieldhouse. Read more

