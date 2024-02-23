Hawaii men’s volleyball completes sweep of Missouri S&T

Spyros Chakas had six kills in seven attempts in the first set and the No. 3 Hawaii men’s volleyball team went deep into the bench in a 25-14, 25-18, 25-17 sweep of Missouri S&T tonight.

Chaz Galloway had a team-high nine kills and freshman Tread Rosenthal, who served the first eight Hawaii points of the match, had 24 assists, three aces and two digs in two sets.

A SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center crowd of 3,903 saw Hawaii use 13 different players to finish the month of February winning 18 of 19 sets played. The Rainbow Warriors (12-1) have won 11 in a row.

Chakas, who didn’t play in Hawaii’s last three matches against unranked opponents, got in a quick night of work to raise his hitting percentage to .438 for the season, ranking second in NCAA Division I.

Guilherme Voss added an efficient four kills in five swings in the first set and Galloway also had two aces.

Junior middle Zachary Thompson, a Punahou alumnus who played four seasons at UC Santa Cruz, made his UH debut in the second set and had four kills in four swings.

Nate Meyer had a match-high 11 kills to lead the Miners (8-8).

Hawaii will open the month of March hosting Sacred Heart for two matches next Friday and Sunday.