Honolulu firefighters battle blaze at Alewa Heights teahouse

Honolulu firefighters extinguished a large building fire at the site of Natsunoya Tea House in Alewa Heights early this morning.

Honolulu Fire Department officials said they received a 911 call at 2:13 a.m. for a building fire near 1935 Makanani Drive, which is the address of the teahouse.

HFD responded with 10 units and 38 firefighters, with the first unit arriving at 2:19 a.m. to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the two-story building.

Firefighters had the fire under control at 2:25 a.m and extinguished at 2:42 a.m., HFD said.

No one was in the building at the time of the fire and there were no injuries, according to HFD. A fire investigator was called to determine the cause of the fire and to provide a damage estimate.