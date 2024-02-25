Las Vegas Advisor: The Strip by far the lead in U.S. gambling market

To the surprise of absolutely no one, the Las Vegas Strip was the top U.S. gambling market in 2023, with the casinos there winning $8.83 billion, a 7.2% increase over 2022. The Strip far outdistanced the second biggest market, Atlantic City, which won $2.86 billion. They were followed by Chicagoland ($2.19 billion), Baltimore/Washington ($2.08 billion) and the Mississippi Gulf Coast ($1.59 billion).

Las Vegas in total was even farther ahead of the pack after adding in the Boulder Strip, 10th with $965 million, and downtown, 17th with $811 million. Reno/Sparks was 13th with a $911 million win. All U.S. casino markets combined won $66.52 billion, a 10% increase year-over-year.

WSOP 2024: The dates have been announced for the 55th annual World Series of Poker. The meet will start this year on May 28 and will again be played at Horseshoe Las Vegas and Paris on the Strip. There will be 99 bracelet events, including the Main Event, which will be played July 3-17. Last year, the Main Event attracted a record 10,043 players and the first-place prize paid $12.1 million, also a record.

Arte Museum: Yet another new attraction has opened at 63, the shopping center attached to the Shops at Crystals between Aria and the Cosmopolitan. Arte Museum is billed as a “fusion of various digital-media technologies and visual creativity to present the environment through a hyper-realistic projection”— another way of saying “lots of cool exhibits.” Tickets start at $35 for early birds.

Question: Anything interesting happening in the casinos for leap year?

Answer: Leap year babies drink free at Circa, the D and Golden Gate on Feb. 29 from 6 p.m. to midnight. They get a free leap off SkyJump at The STRAT and $29 in free play at Downtown Grand. Promos for everyone on Feb. 29 at Downtown Grand include a double payout on a $5 bet on 29 at roulette, a $5 bonus for being dealt a 2 and a 9 at blackjack, and some $29 dinner specials. Also look for leap deals at restaurants and bars around town.

For more information about current Las Vegas shows, buffets, coupons, and good deals, go to LasVegasAdvisor.com.