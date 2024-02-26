Alleged threat prompts police presence at Baldwin High School

The Maui Police Department has increased police presence in and around Baldwin High School due to an alleged threat of a potential shooting at the school.

“We are actively working with school officials to assess the situation, and while we understand that this heightened presence may cause some concern, please be assured that we are taking all necessary precautions to address the situation swiftly and effectively,” according to Maui police in a statement.

The threat was written in a bathroom and the photo was circulated on social media, according to school principal Keoni Wilhelm. “The location is undetermined at this time, but the threat appears to be made against our campus and is being circulated on social media,” he said in a letter to parents.

MPD said in a bulletin that they are actively investigating the threat and urge the public to report any suspicious activity.

“Please rest assured that we are committed to maintaining a safe environment for everyone in our community,” Maui police said in a statement.

The school remains open with no schedule changes.