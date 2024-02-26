Vital Statistics: Feb. 16-22, 2024

Marriage licenses and birth certificates
Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.
MARRIAGES
Filed on Oahu, Feb. 16-22
>> Jarem Lomboy Abella and Glyn Yris Somera Cabalar
>> Patricia Melelani Akiona and Bryan Edward Brown
>> William Michael Bartholomai and Bobby Lamar Phillips
>> Kayla Michele Beatty and William Christian Efting
>> Sarah Liane Belfour and Adam John Nielsen
>> Rumella Tana Cameron and Javier Caraballo
>> Caitlin Allison Cheung and Bryan Dinh Le
>> Brian Kendal Cunningham and Marina George Hanna
>> Daniel Lee DeSonia II and Mecca Manzon Decampong
>> Jeffrey Kim Deymonaz and Ashley Mariko Lehualani Shiroma
>> Daniel Harrison Fredrick Ebel and Maria Andre Paiz Garcia
>> Randall Hughes Fletcher and Cameron Jerrine Keith
>> Mehgan Rae Flynn and Patrick Aaron Klima
>> Noah Robert Ali Gharbi and Bianca Hodge Pardo
>> Scott Edward Kamuela Guernsey and Brandi Emiko Oshiro
>> William Kyle Hees and Elizabeth Dawn Sweeney
>> Patricia Suzette Hendrickson and Christopher Michael Bawdon
>> Isaiah John Holl and Stephanie Ann Ballard
>> Dianne Allyce Husband and Tyler Girard Leo Kaleo O Kalani Hoonhoon Loo
>> Brian Huynh and Kalia Alannah Pualei Nelson
>> Rachael Bethany Juhls and Justin Christopher Berger
>> Jamie Michelle Lee and Lindsey Brooke Martin
>> Richard Sohngki Lee and Jiyoung Oh
>> Paushaunn Annette Livingston and Corey Deshawn Andrews
>> Boy Christian Luethje and Xue Li
>> Trevor Ellis Mappe and Alyssa Reina Barragan
>> Christian Joshua Medina and Jamie Magnolia Orellana
>> Elizabeth Kim Meinert and Lea Piel
>> Jose Eduardo Meza and Karen Cristal Maya
>> Jerry Morales and Elsie Dalaila Pineda
>> Zachary Ralph Morales and Brooke Leeann Koistinen
>> Salomon Alejandro Oliveros Parra and Yesenia Luna
>> Jason Cameron Opper and Shania Christine Dela Rosa
>> Diamond Makanahaaheo Amatagafou Ortiz and Mutaaga Papali‘i
>> Desiree Badua Pacariem and Ian Akiyoshi Martin
>> Deandra Alexis Pizzo and Jason Edward DeRosa
>> Sierra Kuuleiloki Rodrigues and Kai‘ana Elijah Lanakila Buenconsejo Ho
>> Mark Christopher Sadler and Amy Debra Singer
>> Tomikazu Karl Saegusa and Hitomi Saegusa
>> Kuulei Hiwahiwa Saito and La-Marr Roland Smith
>> Haviva Kaskel Schlecker and Marlon Gutierrez Jarobilla
>> Richard Anthony Selva Jr. and Mizuho Kobayashi
>> Joseph Michael Simpson and Carissa Romaine Graham
>> Alexandra Uilani Uluakiofa Tupou and Marcus Darell Williams Jr.
>> Gilbert Arthur Vasquez and Sonia Maria Villarreal
>> Marjorie Ann Walsh and Andrew Geoffrey Haldeman
>> Ke Xu and Rui Qiu
BIRTHS
Filed on Oahu, Feb. 16-22
>> Hezekiah Moneta Antonius
>> Frederick Norman Bethel IV
>> Livia Layla Abila Bosas
>> Damien Oliver Gonzales Brand
>> Madelynn Marie Buchman
>> Lily Bliss Buel
>> Ilihia Leialoha Calimpong
>> Benjamin Neil Caporaso
>> Holly Lei Crisanto
>> Revyn Christopher Curtis
>> Ruby Mae Dees
>> Samuel Jack Dees
>> Luka James DiBianca
>> Kenna Lynn Sachiko Fujii
>> Damian Zayn Constantino Garcia
>> Kona Ali‘ikaimana Gilfigir
>> Luis Ryusei Haro
>> Ella Kiana Hislop-Schmerling
>> Odie John Holloway
>> Kaimakani Kapu‘uwaimaika‑ ‘ainaikemakaniholomauikepa‘alani Mieko Hunt
>> Hali‘iehu Lauloa Kaleimamo Ikawelaumakani Kahikina
>> Kolten Kainalu Kiyoshi Kahoano
>> William Kaniela Love Kaleikini
>> Alaka‘i Joseph Alika Kaylor
>> Pakelika Lani La‘a Keahi Hoku Keiene Ali‘i Ke Akua KekaulaChing
>> Kiara-Nicole Maluhiaimaikalani Landford
>> Theo Lee
>> Demi Rae Luane Lefotu
>> Bronz Kukuihaweookeao Hiapo Lewis
>> Kacey Naomi Loo
>> Ava Bella Matamua-Donre
>> Zyan Esteban Mendoza Rivera
>> Roman Mnirajd Navor
>> Sastia Phavymean Pov
>> Samuel Tatsuo Prendergast
>> Malaika Nala Ravenna
>> Koa James Richard
>> Ka Makani Kaonohiokala Keale Taca
>> Marielyn Kobi Tartt
>> Nico-Taivita Initasi Tufele-Posini
>> Izayah Moahengi Mikaele Tuliloa
>> Hubble Webb Walters
>> Helen Lilikoi Wolak
>> Piper Kalea Womack
>> Ilimalei Storm Maluko‘i Ka‘alele Wong
>> Jona Makoto Yoshimoto
