Hawaii Beat | Sports

Wahine water polo team falls in the final

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:36 a.m.

The second-ranked University of Hawaii women’s water polo lost in the Barbara Kalbus Invitational final to No. 1 UCLA 15-9 at Corona del Mar High School in Irvine, Calif. Read more

