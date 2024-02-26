Hawaii Beat | Sports Wahine water polo team falls in the final By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 12:36 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The second-ranked University of Hawaii women’s water polo lost in the Barbara Kalbus Invitational final to No. 1 UCLA 15-9 at Corona del Mar High School in Irvine, Calif. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The second-ranked University of Hawaii women’s water polo lost in the Barbara Kalbus Invitational final to No. 1 UCLA 15-9 at Corona del Mar High School in Irvine, Calif. The Rainbow Wahine’s two losses on their 11-2 record are both against UCLA (14-0). Junior Bernadette Doyle was responsible for three goals and two assists. The Wahine led 9-8 going into the final quarter, but the Bruins put up seven goals to win going away. UH’s second-place finish was the program’s highest in its 17 appearances in the Barbara Invitational. Rainbow Wahine sailors finish sixth The University of Hawaii women’s sailing team finished sixth in the South Florida Team race this past weekend. The top finishers were College of Charleston, which ended with a 16-2 record, followed by MIT at 13-5. The Rainbow Wahine closed with a 4-14 mark as the teams competed in a triple round-robin. They earned three head-to-head wins against Northwestern and one against Old Dominion. The team doesn’t compete again until March 9-10 in the St. Francis Intersectional in San Francisco. Previous Story BeachBows fall to UCLA in quarterfinals Next Story Scoreboard – February 26, 2024