Chrysler recalls more than 330K Jeep Grand Cherokees

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2023 An unsold 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee sports-utilty vehicle stands for inspection outside a Costco warehouse in Sheridan, Colo. Chrysler is recalling more than 330,00 Jeep Grand Cherokees, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, because of a steering wheel issue that may cause drivers to lose control of their vehicles. The recall is for 338,238 of Chrysler’s 2021-2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee L and 2022-2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee vehicles.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2023

Chrysler is recalling more than 330,00 Jeep Grand Cherokees because of a steering wheel issue that may cause drivers to lose control of their vehicles.

The recall is for 338,238 of Chrysler’s 2021-2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee L and 2022-2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee vehicles.

The automaker says in documents posted this week by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that the upper control arm ball joint and steering knuckle may separate and cause the wheel to fall outward, which could result in losing control of the vehicle and increasing the risk of a crash.

The company says it’s not aware of any crashes or injuries due to the problem.

Individuals with impacted vehicles will be able to go to dealers to have the upper control arm pinch bolts replaced for free.

