HFD: Liliha home fire was intentionally set

The Honolulu Fire Department has classified the cause of the single-story home fire in Liliha Wednesday as incendiary. The case has been turned over to the Honolulu Police Department.

The fire was determined to have originated in the bedroom.

HFD received a 911 call at 7:24 a.m. Wednesday for a fire at 1662 Olona Lane, a small, single-story home. Eleven units with about 39 personnel responded.

The first firefighters arrived on scene at 7:27 a.m., and found smoke and flames emanating from the home.

The fire was brought under control just five minutes later, and extinguished at 7:39 a.m.

HFD searched for occupants and confirmed no one was home during the fire. No injuries were reported.

Estimated damages are at $125,000, including $122,000 to the property and $3,000 to the contents.