UH’s Logtens claims water polo honor

Hawaii goalkeeper Daisy Logtens was named the Big West Women’s Water Polo Player of the Week on Wednesday.

Logtens, a freshman from the Netherlands, recorded 37 saves over four matches to help the Rainbow Wahine to a runner-up finish at the Barbara Kalbus Invitational over the weekend in Irvine, Calif. It was Hawaii’s highest finish in 17 appearances at the event.

Logtens ranks third in the Big West with 106 saves and leads the conference with a .596 save percentage.

The Rainbow Wahine (11-2) remained No. 2 in the Collegiate Water Polo Association women’s varsity Top 25 for the fourth consecutive week.