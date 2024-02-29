Rainbow Wahine remain in Big West lead with overtime win over UC Davis

Lily Wahinekapu scored five points in the final 77 seconds of overtime and the Hawaii women’s basketball team barely hung on to first place in the Big West with a 63-57 win over UC Davis tonight.

A SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center crowd of 1,089 saw Hawaii close regulation on a 10-2 run to force its first overtime game of the season after Evanne Turner’s jumper at the buzzer wouldn’t drop.

Hawaii led 55-54 with 1:17 to go in overtime when Wahinekapu swished a 3-pointer from the right wing to push the lead to four.

UC Davis broke a scoring drought of six minutes, 30 seconds on a Tova Sabel free throw before Wahinekapu came right back down the floor and drove for a layup to put UH ahead 60-55.

Daejah Phillips iced the game with a 3-pointer from the left wing as the shot clock expired with 10.8 seconds to go.

Wahinekapu finished with a game-high 18 points and Phillips and Jacque David each had 10 for Hawaii (17-9, 14-3), which won its fourth in a row to remain a game up on UC Irvine with three to play.

UH also remained undefeated in conference play at home.

Sabel had 17 points to lead the Aggies (15-13, 11-7).

Hawaii will play its final regular season game at home on Saturday against UC Riverside.