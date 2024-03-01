Donahue homers in Hawaii’s rout of Holy Cross

Four Hawaii pitchers combined on a four-hitter and shortstop Jordan Donahue ripped his first career homer in tonight’s 12-1 rout of Holy Cross at Les Murakami Stadium.

A crowd of 1,219 saw the Rainbows win their second in a row by a combined score of 27-2.

In his third consecutive series-opening start, Harrison Bodendorf allowed three hits in the first four innings. Alex Giroux pitched the next two innings to earn the victory. Tyler Dyball went two scoreless innings. Brayden Marx yielded the lone Holy Cross run in the ninth.

The ’Bows took a 1-0 lead on Matthew Miura’s RBI single in the second inning, then scored four — two of them unearned —in the third.

Donahue hit a one-out double in the third, then came home on Elijah Ickes’ single to right-center. Ickes was forced out at second on Ben Zeigler-Namoa’s groundout to short. DallasJ Duarte reached on shortstop Jimmy King’s error. Austin Machado drew a walk to load the bases. The runners advanced, with Zeigler-Namoa coming home, when Danny Macchiarola was called for a balk. Duarte scored on a passed ball, and Machado came home on Miura’s run-scoring single.

Machado’s RBI double sparked a two-run fifth. Donahue’s drive over the fence in right-center to open the sixth was his first homer in 317 at-bats as a ’Bow.