Hawaii men’s volleyball sweeps Sacred Heart

Alaka‘i Todd had a match-high 10 kills and the No. 3 Hawaii men’s volleyball team slugged their way to a 25-17, 25-13, 25-17 sweep of Sacred Heart tonight.

A SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center crowd of 3,834 watched the Rainbow Warriors get off to a slow start in an uncharacteristic first set in which they hit just .067 with six errors.

It didn’t matter against the Pioneers (6-10) as Hawaii (13-1) won its 12th straight match and has won 21 of 22 sets during its current homestand that has now lasted seven matches.

Senior Chaz Galloway played the first two sets and had five kills in seven swings without an error. Six different Rainbow Warriors recorded an ace.

Carlos Santa Cruz had 10 kills to lead Sacred Heart, which had never played UH before.

The two teams will play again on Sunday at 5 p.m.