Hawaii men’s volleyball team sweeps Sacred Heart

Hawaii senior middle blocker Guilherme Voss put down 10 kills in 12 swings without an error to lead the third-ranked UH men’s volleyball team to a 25-17, 25-16, 25-20 sweep of Sacred Heart today.

A SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center crowd of 3,214 saw Hawaii (14-1) extend its winning streak to 13 matches in a row with its fifth consecutive sweep against one of five unranked teams the Rainbow Warriors have played this season.

That will change next week when Hawaii hosts the Outrigger Volleyball Invitational against three different ranked opponents, including No. 1 Grand Canyon in the marquee match of the tournament in five days.

Alaka’i Todd had seven kills and Spyros Chakas chipped in six kills in two sets against the Pioneers (6-11), and setter Tread Rosenthal tied a career high with four of Hawaii’s 10 aces. He also had a match-high 29 assists and four digs.

Sacred Heart junior setter Cade Trujillo, a Kamehameha alumnus, set a career high with 13 assists, three digs and a kill. He had only played in two sets in his collegiate career before today.

The Rainbow Warriors will remain in the top four in the AVCA rankings this week for an 89th consecutive week.