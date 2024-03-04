comscore A taste of tradition | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave | Easy-Kine Cooking

A taste of tradition

  • By Lynette Lo Tom
  • March 4, 2024
  • Updated 2:14 p.m.
  • Photo by Lawrence Tabudlo

A longtime easy kine dish for people in China is the canned fried freshwater fish (called dace) that is often eaten over hot rice or stir-fried with vegetables. Read more

