A taste of tradition

A longtime easy kine dish for people in China is the canned fried freshwater fish (called dace) that is often eaten over hot rice or stir-fried with vegetables. It is sold throughout Chinatown and at some Asian markets. There are several versions of the oblong red-and-yellow can, including fried plain fish with seasoned vegetables or with salted black beans.

This recipe calls for one can of the black bean variety stir-fried with bitter melon, but any firm vegetable such as broccoli or Chinese broccoli will do. Add some water to help the melon cook, and delicious gravy is created.

Bitter Melon and Black Bean Fish

Ingredients:

• 1 8-inch bitter melon, substitute gai lan (Chinese broccoli)

• 1 (6.5-ounce) can fried dace fish with salted black beans

• 1/4 cup water

• Optional: green onions or cilantro for garnish

Directions:

Cut ends off bitter melon and cut in half lengthwise. Using a spoon, discard the white pulp and seeds. Cut bitter melon into 3/8-inch half circles.

In a wok or skillet, pour oil from canned fish on high heat. When hot, add canned fish and sliced bitter melon and cook until tender, about 4 minutes.

Add fish with the liquid from the can and water. When fish is heated through, about 2 minutes, transfer to a serving bowl and garnish with cilantro or sliced green onions.

Makes about two servings over rice or noodles.

Lynette Lo Tom has written three cookbooks and loves hearing about home cooks. Visit lynettecooks.com for more information.