Vital Statistics: Feb. 23-29, 2024

Marriage licenses and birth certificates
Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.
MARRIAGES
Filed on Oahu, Feb. 23-29
>> Jean-Marius Komi Akotsou and Celestine Orquillano Gadingan
>> Kyra Keonaonaomailenalanihepilialoha Alameida and Marques Tuilua Lonoehu Johnson
>> Debbra Lynn Andrews and Justin Blake Miller
>> Kristine Glorioso Ayangco and Jordan Raymond Ortega
>> Brent Keliipono Bennett and Yvonne Christine Alohi Hobbs
>> Cameran Jose Padilla Cole and Tishcia Ann Marie Hau Kea Parker Valentine
>> Madison Nicole Cope and William Hunter Rood
>> Leandro Renato Dias and Jezica Dideusani Caldas
>> Carlos Ketchum Dominguez and Kiana Leilani Chang
>> Julianne Shiri Eustaquio and Robert Mitchell Ostovich Jr.
>> Mario Enrique Flores Rojas and Erin Byol I Ginoza
>> Tiffany Le-Lanette Goodman and Colin Ewing Stewart
>> Eric Tyler Hildebrand and Charlene Vanveldhuizen
>> Luciana Passos Hooper and Ricky Joseph Kuhlman
>> Riley Alexander Huibers and Melissa Lynn Capes
>> Brandon Patrick Jefferis and Leah Noel Bergthold
>> Donna Victoria Kaminski and Bruce Chinh Do
>> Kimie Marie Korenaga and Santos Kealiiahunui Kepoo Camacho
>> Courtney Anne Lewis and Jack Michael Peterson
>> Brianna Marie Maes and Lee Randall Anthony Paclib
>> Jarrod Burl Manley and Antoinette Melissa Cabral Cardenas
>> Mikayla Loren Manzano and Wendell Tungpalan Visaya
>> Mario Bensusen Martin and Alexa Rose Harris
>> Carlee Lynn McCcue and Hayden Anthony Quinn Hansford
>> Taryn Pomaikai Medeiros and Matthew Makaio Kuualoha Makamae Ako-Pall
>> Jamie Lee Mikrut and Daniel Robert Benedict
>> Jennifer Yen Nguyen and Harrison Satoru Saito
>> Jenna Emiko Ozaki and Rickey Lee Bailey Jr.
>> Lana Renee Papadellis and Daniel Peteru
>> Levi Ladislao Pavia and Helena Mascorro
>> Nathaniel George Ikaika Penalver and Christine Galiza Rico
>> Alaina Sun Young Rhee and Aeneas Peder Lund
>> Catrina Lavette Robinson and Shaun Tavares Stitten
>> Kya Danielle Rosell and Zachary Alan Baker
>> Paul Jay Ross and Ivone Manzali de Sa
>> Cristina Rubio Rodriguez and Marco Antonio Guajardo de la Rosa
>> Peyton John Rumler and Madelyn Rose Hicks
>> Marcia Huynh Nga Say and Walter-Anthony Real Aguinaldo
>> Gerra Suzanne Searcy and David Lynn Rector
>> Kathryn Marie Susoeff and Howard Kim Hsu
>> Valerie Sai Lin Wanette Swift and William Makana Donaldson Kanoa
>> Jason Edward Tryon and Thi Nhan Le
>> John Joseph Verna and Noriefe Lumba Acosta
>> Blake Jonathon Watson and Brecken Leona Housden
>> Jakob Ho White and Erin Lael Sana
>> Savanna Joan Grana Wilkinson and Aaron Xavier Rodriguez
>> Jennifer Lyn Yip and Jared Lee Wong
>> Candace Chiyo Yorioka and Shane Christopher Higham
BIRTHS
Filed on Oahu, Feb. 22-29
>> Hikari Moana Adachi
>> Kauala‘okuokawekiu Yong Chan Agustin
>> Honey Ku‘ualoha Beach-Jones
>> Jaiden Darnell Brown
>> Sterling Kaleohano Haruto Burns
>> Esther Bea Catingub Domingo
>> Daniel Drahni
>> Henley Grace Gallagher
>> Eloise Vai Battiste Galvan
>> Opal Kalei Gooding
>> Makai James Harris
>> Demi Jade Kamahina‘oliko‘okekai Kaimana
>> Sione Fuatakifolaha Athos Salanoa Liufau III
>> Txiah-Yoshua Kakauaanuenuemahopeka‘ino Lono-Ignacio
>> Shevelle Lehua Mercedez Low
>> Zyihryen Kahelemeakua O Konane Medeiros
>> Lillian Isabella Medina
>> Keanu Ma’lik Moore Jr.
>> Jahkoni Namali‘i Pacyau- Hernandez
>> Riley Kupa‘a Meriko Preston
>> Penelope Siena Rutherford- Felici
>> Haisley Akemi Shoji
>> Alianna Jane Fernandez Supnet
>> Logan Wing Yun Sur
>> Winter Olivia Wiley
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.