Health Department urges vigilance, vaccination against measles

The state Health Department is advising travelers and residents to be on the alert for measles as outbreaks across the U.S. and the globe continue to grow.

No recent cases or outbreaks have been reported in Hawaii, according to the department, but the state is vulnerable as a popular travel destination.

“Hawaii has not experienced any recent outbreaks or spread of measles within the state, but infection can be just a plane ride away,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble in a news release. “Current outbreaks in the U.S. and abroad are a serious concern because of our popularity as an international and domestic travel destination and our frequent traveler resident population. Both groups have the potential to introduce and spread measles.”

As of Feb. 29, a total of 41 measles cases have been reported by 16 U.S. states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including California, Florida, and New York City.

The Hawaii Department of Health has issued an advisory to local health care providers reminding them to be on the alert for patients with symptoms as measles cases continue to grow.

Last April, DOH reported one case of measles in an unvaccinated Oahu resident returning from international travel.

Measles is highly contagious, and spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

Initial symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes followed by a rash of tiny, red spots that usually start on the head and then spread to the rest of the body.

Measles can cause serious health complications, especially in children under 5 years old, pregnant individuals, and persons with a weakened immune system.

DOH said the best way to prevent measles is to get vaccinated with the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine.

Prior to international travel, DOH said, infants ages six to 11 months should receive one dose of MMR vaccine, while children ages 1 and older, teens and adults without evidence of immunity should receive two doses of MMR vaccine separated by at least 28 days.