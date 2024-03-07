comscore Letter: Let funds generated by green fee flow to DLNR | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Let funds generated by green fee flow to DLNR

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

I do not understand the Star-Advertiser’s caution about using money from the proposed green fee to fund new positions in the state Department of Land and Natural Resources (“Green fee needed, but beware pitfalls,” Star-Advertiser, Our View, March 5). Read more

Previous Story
Letter: War in Gaza is a war on young, Palestinian future

Scroll Up