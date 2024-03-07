Letter: Let funds generated by green fee flow to DLNR

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I do not understand the Star-Advertiser’s caution about using money from the proposed green fee to fund new positions in the state Department of Land and Natural Resources (“Green fee needed, but beware pitfalls,” Star-Advertiser, Our View, March 5) . Read more

I do not understand the Star-Advertiser’s caution about using money from the proposed green fee to fund new positions in the state Department of Land and Natural Resources (“Green fee needed, but beware pitfalls,” Star-Advertiser, Our View, March 5). How else is DLNR supposed to do the work that the green fee is intended to support?

The various divisions of DLNR cover forestry, wildlife, aquatic and marine resources, parks, and cultural resources. They are chronically understaffed as it is. The only argument against creating more positions is the difficulty the state and county face in filling and retaining good people. But that is a government-wide issue.

Let’s not undermine the potential of a green fee by assuming DLNR has ulterior motives to pad its position count. We face unprecedented challenges to manage our unique and essential natural and cultural resources in the face of climate disruption, growing tourism, and other stresses. Let’s help DLNR however we can.

Travis Idol

Downtown Honolulu

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter